Friend of deputy speaks

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A friend of the deputy who was stabbed at the courthouse Friday morning said he wants to show support.

Witnesses say police shot the inmate after the prisoner stabbed a deputy, prompting a courthouse lockdown at 10:00 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says the inmate was in a holding cell on the first floor of the courthouse. The deputy was moving the inmate between holding cells when the inmate stabbed the deputy several times in the face.

The deputy and inmate were taken to OSF Hospital in Danville. No word at this time on either of their conditions. State police are investigating.

Robert Szymanski, a friend of the deputy and a leader of the Concerned Citizens of Danville, said during his neighborhood canvassing on Saturday, he wanted to talk about the deputy.

“You sit with the officers and you talk to them and they’re just like you and me,” Szymanski said. “They’re out doing their job and putting their life on the line.”

He is carrying a sign door-to-door to show support for the deputy, who he described as a man who loves his job and his family.