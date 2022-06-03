CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Eclectic music and street performances will fill the quiet streets of downtown Champaign on Friday night.

Friday Night Live is a free street-side performance series presented by 40 North, Champaign County Arts Council. This event will take place at downtown intersections every Friday at 6 p.m. from June 3 to August 26.

Anyone interested in performing is asked to contact 40 North at 351-9841 or kwhite@40north.org.

“We are dedicated to fueling the growth and well-being of our community by nurturing its arts, culture, and education community through advocacy, information and collaboration,” 40 North officials said.

The celebration on June 3 includes the following performances:

Neil & Park:

6 p.m.: The Power Trio – R&B/rock

7 p.m. : Cobalt blues band – blues

Market & Taylor:

6 p.m.: Mike & Kayla – indie/folk/rock/blues/soul

7 p.m.: New Souls – soul/R&B/funk/90s

Neil & Church:

6 p.m.: Reverend Robert – blues/jazz/folk

7 p.m.: Jimi Dragonfly – eclectic rock covers