CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Eclectic music and street performances will fill the quiet streets of downtown Champaign on Friday night.
Friday Night Live is a free street-side performance series presented by 40 North, Champaign County Arts Council. This event will take place at downtown intersections every Friday at 6 p.m. from June 3 to August 26.
Anyone interested in performing is asked to contact 40 North at 351-9841 or kwhite@40north.org.
“We are dedicated to fueling the growth and well-being of our community by nurturing its arts, culture, and education community through advocacy, information and collaboration,” 40 North officials said.
The celebration on June 3 includes the following performances:
Neil & Park:
6 p.m.: The Power Trio – R&B/rock
7 p.m. : Cobalt blues band – blues
Market & Taylor:
6 p.m.: Mike & Kayla – indie/folk/rock/blues/soul
7 p.m.: New Souls – soul/R&B/funk/90s
Neil & Church:
6 p.m.: Reverend Robert – blues/jazz/folk
7 p.m.: Jimi Dragonfly – eclectic rock covers