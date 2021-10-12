Fresh Produce Needed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A group in Champaign is feeding more people than normal, and they need your help. Daily bread soup kitchen in champaign gives out hot meals, plus fruits and veggies seven days a week.

Volunteer crew chief Charles Evans said even though they get donations from other organizations, It’s hard to keep up with the demand for fresh produce.

“We ran out of bananas today, but people like bananas, they like oranges, they like peaches. Then the fruits and vegetables they love potatoes and they love onions,” Tuesday crew chief Charles Evans said

Evans said okra is also a popular item needed.

he said anything helps but they need more produce that typically has a short shelf life.

If you’d like to donate you can visit their website.