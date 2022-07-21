CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After more than seven years without bees on their property, Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery announced that the honey bees are returning.

For seven years they have been without the honey bees.

The buzz came back–straight to their doorstep, “Late last fall, a new beekeeper appeared on our doorstep, asking if he could put a few hives on our farm. Recognizing that we have created a little oasis for pollinators, he sensed that his bees would be happy here.”

The farm said Emili Blobaum called it quits seven years ago after fighting colony collapse disorder. This is caused by pesticides and climate change said the farm.

The farm offered him a secluded location protected from cold winter winds from woodland. The bees have an “all-you-can-eat-buffet of a landscape” with the trees and flowering plants.

The first honey jars of Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery “estate produced” from Stretch were named “Grace’s Famous Honey” in honor of his daughter, Grace, who helped tend the bees and extracted the honey.