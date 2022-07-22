URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Students will be heading back to the classroom soon. While kids look for places to enjoy the rest of their summertime, a trip to the park would be a good option to soak in the sunshine and have fun with their friends.

The Urbana Park District is inviting teenagers to join their FRESH Hangout Zone at 3 p.m. at Blair Park Friday. It lasts until 5:30 p.m. This series of events happens on selected Fridays throughout the summer. Kids will fill their time with Nintendo Switch gaming, Chromebook, pizza, snow cones, basketball, board games and arts and crafts.

The park district’s Environmental Education Coordinator Chelsea Prahl said the hangout zone provides teenagers with a safe place to continue socializing outside of school, whether to meet new people or grab their friends for an entertaining afternoon.

Prahl said the hangout zone also connects the kids with the community by showing them what the park district has to offer. She said the Blair Park amenities were specifically designed for teenagers because of the middle and high schools nearby. The young participants today will be the first to enjoy the newly built challenge course.

“It’s really great to see the teens try new things and share what they like to do with their friends,” Prahl said.

If you were not able to make it out to Friday’s event, they will have another session on August 5 at 3 p.m.