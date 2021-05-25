Freedom Schools Tutoring program returns to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–A tutoring program is returning to Champaign-Urbana this summer for the first time in nearly a decade.

The freedom schools program helps kids grades K-5 with academic and social skills, and gets them thinking about how to address problems in their community.

They’ll be tutoring at garden hills elementary from June 7th to July 16th. The program’s director, Dr. Alicia Robinson, said many students had trouble adjusting to online learning, and they want to help them prepare for the transition back to school.

“If they’ve only been at home, they’ve only had engagement with their families,” Dr. Robinson said. “Learning to be able to talk to other people, and learning how to cooperate with one another is essential.”

On July 21st, students will go into the community for a local day of action.

The program is free to enroll for all parents, if you’re interested in enrolling you can do so here. There are limited slots available.

Classes are held 8:00 to 11:30 A.M. with breakfast provided. The school can be reached out by email at cufreedomschools@gmail.com.