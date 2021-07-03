Freedom Fest preparing for fireworks celebration

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Freedom Fest is back tomorrow evening after being canceled last year by the pandemic. Organizers tell WCIA this year’s Freedom Fest will be scaled down compared to last one in 2019. That’s because they weren’t able to get their usual vendors in time after the state reopened. For now, the Fest is just going to include tomorrow night’s fireworks show in lot E-14 at Memorial Stadium at 9:15.

They’re still anticipating a large crowd, and are hopeful they can bring the event fully back next year.

“Hopefully next year, we need community members to help us come plan the event, and to help our organization moving forward,” Freedom Fest’s Treasurer Margaret Givens said.

Organizers say they’re looking for donations to help plan for next year. If you’re interested in doing so, check out this link.