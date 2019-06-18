Area freedom celebrations need volunteers

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Freedom Celebration organizers are looking for volunteers for this year’s festival.

Volunteers are needed for three different days, including setup and take down from the event.

Everyone who helps will get free breakfast, lunch and a t-shirt. Organizers say they won’t turn any volunteers away because the more who are involved, the faster the work can be finished.

The full festival lasts all day Thursday, July 4, starting with the parade and ending with fireworks at 9:15 pm.

Here is a list of the times and amount of volunteers who are needed:

July 3: 8 am – 1 pm (20+ needed)

July 4: 9 – 11 am / 4 pm – end of night (10 needed)

July 5: 8 am – Noon (30 needed)

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Forest Preserve’s Freedom Festival is also looking for volunteers.

It needs people to work the entrance gates from 3 – 6 pm and help with parking from 4 – 10 pm. Everyone who volunteers gets a free meal and t-shirt. They also get a front-row seat to the show!

Freedom Fest

Lake of the Woods Pavilion

Thursday, July 4

3 – 10 pm

Admission: $2

For more information, email volunteer@ccfpd.org or call (217) 586 – 3360.