Freedom Fest Celebration postponed

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – Rain keeps coming down and it’s impacting events across Central Illinois. Another 4th of July celebration has been canceled and it’s all because of the wet and rainy weather.

The Freedom Fest Celebration at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet has been postponed. That’s because rain has left the grounds wet, water has flooded trails and the river is at extremely high levels.

The Freedom Fest Volunteer Committee met and decided it was unsafe to have the event.

Lisa Sprinkle is the marketing coordinator. She said in the past, the event has brought in thousands of people.

Including a lot of people not from the area and not familiar with the woods. Because of that, they knew the rain and water would just make it too dangerous.

“That’s the number one area that we went to was that we need to feel comfortable with haveing people in the preserve,” Sprinkle said.

She said fireworks have already been purchased, but they didn’t lose any money.

The fireworks they were going to use this year were the ones they were going to use last year before the show was canceled because of the pandemic.

But don’t worry, the committee is planning to reschedule the event.

They said they’re looking at weather and other events happening before they announce the new date.