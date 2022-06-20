CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Freedom Fest is asking for help to pull off its annual 4th of July celebration.

Group planning has been a challenge since there are additional costs and the number of donations and volunteers is down. The event will feature a parade and firework show as well as children’s activities, food trucks and games.

The Champaign Park District, law enforcement and businesses have all chipped in but more help is needed.

“After the pandemic, having years off of collecting for the next year’s show, it’s been super down,” said committee member Diane Ducey.” You know, it’s something that you don’t really give much thought to as far as donating to the local fireworks show. But it’s such an essential piece.”

Set up for the patriotic party will begin on July 3 and take down will be on July 5.