ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Just ahead of Independence Day, one small town in central Illinois threw a big party in honor of the red, white, and blue.

Today was Arthur’s annual Freedom Celebration.

The afternoon started with a parade, featuring all different kinds of characters.

The night wrapped up with a half hour fireworks show.

People drove several hours just to be a part of the festivities.

The event attracts thousands of people every year.