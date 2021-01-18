Freedom book drive commemorates MLK

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — While celebrations in Danville went virtual – In Urbana, people drove by the Independence Media Center to donate used books.

Urbana-Champaign Books to Prisoners held a freedom book drive to commemorate the life of MLK.

People drove up and volunteers collected the donations. They were looking for books about black freedom, struggles, and movements.

The organizer says these topics are popular within the program.

“For the incarcerated people, this is a life changer,” says Rachel Rassmussen. “A real life saver. We get powerful impact statements talking about how people have gone from illiterate to getting their associate degree in prison.”

Even though the event is over, you can donate at any time. They’re accepting books in good condition, money, and items from their Amazon wishlist.