SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield released a statement that residents can drop off their yard waste bags for free until April 29.

Officials said after this free collection’s end date, the fee will be $1 per bag. Springfield residents can drop off their waste bags between Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. – noon at Evans Recycling located at 2100 J. David Jones Parkway.

The city said residents may also consider “Grass-cycling.” This is mulching your leaves and grass when you maintain your lawns.

What about a curbside collection?

The city said their bi-weekly, “no sticker” yard waste/leaf pick-up program for 12 months will continue as usual. They said stickers are not required during the entire collection period.

The community is divided into two pick-up zones, including:

South Zone : The area south of S. Grand Avenue and Old Jacksonville Road, including residential properties around the lake.

: The area south of S. Grand Avenue and Old Jacksonville Road, including residential properties around the lake. North Zone: The area north of S. Grand Avenue and Old Jacksonville Road, including properties west of Veterans Parkway and north of Iles Avenue.

Officials said crews will alternate every other week in each “zone” picking up yard waste. They said crews always work from west to east in each zone.

Those located in the western portion of the zone will be picked up at the beginning half of the week. Those located in the eastern part of their zone will be picked up in the later part of the week.

A downloadable calendar, map, and pick-up schedule can be found here.

What is yard waste?

The city said yard waste is composed of grass clippings, leaves, weeds, plant trimmings, and/or small twigs and branches. They said no plastic bags can be used. Additionally, yard waste must be free of contamination, including food, rocks, dirt, large branches, flower pots/trays, animal droppings, and street waste.

Officials said it is the resident’s responsibility to keep their yard waste free of contaminants. If contaminants are found, officials said yard waste will not be collected.

Yard waste must be placed curbside, and alley pick-up will not happen for yard waste. The city said all yard waste must be placed in paper yard waste/leaf bags or hard rigid plastic containers clearly marked with the words “Yard Waste” or “YW.” They also cannot be more than 30 gallons and weigh no more than 50 lbs.

The city said though that areas outside of the city’s corporate limits still require yard waste stickers for their residential pickup.

Additionally, the city reminds everyone that the yard waste/leaf pick-up is a separate service from the city’s branch pick-up service, operated by the city’s public works crews. The city said the next branch pick-up will take place in May.

Smaller branches and twigs may be broken up and placed in yard waste containers for pick up.

What if my yard waste was not picked up?

If you feel your house or neighborhood was missed during your pick-up week or you have questions about the pickup schedule, you can email SpringfieldYW@republicservices.com.

The city said for all other inquiries, you can contact Springfield Public Works at 217-789-2255 or public.works@springfield.il.us.