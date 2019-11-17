Free winter items from the Giving Fence

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Community members are encouraged to donate or take any winter items all for a good cause called the Giving Fence.

People can leave what they can by donating winter items like coats, hats, gloves, and scarves. These are the only items that can be donated. All other items will be donated to a community non-profit

For anyone who needs the items, you can take what you need.

The goal of the Giving Fence is to make sure the community is warmer by winter.

You can go to the Danville Area Chapter of Credit Unions located at 101 West Main Street.

It will be up through January. They’re hoping to help families who may not be able to afford winter necessities. Giving Fence is a wonderful display of generosity and compassion.