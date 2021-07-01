Free trolley rides in Campustown

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — You could call it throwback Thursday in Campustown today with this way to get around.

You could get a free ride on a trolley.

The Champaign Center Partnership and the Champaign Park District are behind it.

It’s a way to encourage people to visit Campustown while students are gone during the summer.

15 to 20 people can be seated at a time.

“As a parent, I just really appreciate fun, different experiences that are free to do with my kids that are outside and safe and it’s just a nice way to interact with our community,” said Elizabeth van der Velde of Champaign.

The next free trolley ride is happening on July 15th from 4 to 7 p.m. You can pick up a ride at the north entrance of the Illini Union.