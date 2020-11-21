Free Thanksgiving dinner available from Walmart, Ibotta

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Thanksgiving Dinner may be hard to achieve this year because of the pandemic, but one store is offering to save you money this year.

Walmart has teamed up with tech agency, Ibotta, to offer you a free meal. You download the app, click on ‘free Thanksgiving day dinner,’ and shop for the items listed. You can shop online or in- store, then scan your receipt to receive cash back.

The Walmart-exclusive items included in the free offer are:

Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup (10.5-ounce can)

2-liter bottle of Coke

All varieties of Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on all Butterball whole turkeys

McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet (0.87-ounce package)

French’s crispy onions (2.8-ounce package)

Idahoan instant mashed potatoes (8-ounce package)

Great Value stuffing (6-ounce package)

Great Value cranberry sauce (14-ounce can)

Great Value frozen green beans (12-ounce bag)

The Free Thanksgiving Dinner program hopes to make a difficult holiday season more rewarding for families everywhere by giving them a delicious meal without the financial burden.

We spoke to one woman who says she will be shopping at Walmart this year.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for those who are struggling during COVID-19,” says Danville resident Shaina Andrews. “They can still have a nice thanksgiving dinner, thanks to Walmart. And for those who don’t need it, I would still encourage them to go out and get one and donate it to a family who is in need.”

The meal can feed up to a family of 5 and the offer goes until November 26.