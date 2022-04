SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Savoy 16 will have the Free Summer Movie series.

Officials said customers can select 10 a.m. showings every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and watch movies at no cost. This applies to all ages and groups.

According to officials, doors will open at 9 a.m. with “special kiddie meals available.” Seating is limited to Auditorium Capacity.

Show schedules: