ASSUMPTION, Ill., (WCIA) — To be a kid in summertime again…when school is out and summer camps are in. It’s a great opportunity for children to learn something new and spend time outside, but it’s also a break for parents to run errands and get work done.

In Our Town Assumption, 30-60 kids are part of a free program, all because of a grant.

“Most people bring their scooters or bikes and we ride around the track. We’ll play on the playground. We’ll play cherry bomb or tag,” Taylor Palmer, one of the campers, said.

Those are games many kids look forward to every day at Summer Rec Camp in Our Town Assumption.

“We all like playing and we like doing the activities,” Piper Corzine, another camper, said. “We appreciate Alyssa and Ella helping us.”

Every day is a little different. Some days the leaders help kids make bird feeders, binoculars and other crafts. On other days they’re playing games and solving scavenger hunts.

But, none of that would be possible without the Assumption Community Pride Association and a grant from the AmeriCorps program. Because of it, the 9-week camp is completely free for families.

“If parents need time to do something, even if it’s only for two hours, it gives them [kids] something to do,” Alyssa Hunter, the summer recreation leader, said.

One of those things involves a sprinkler and a tarp. Normally water day is only once a week, but with the summer hot temps, the kids are diving in every day.

The splashing around doesn’t bother Hunter. She couldn’t imagine her summer any other way.

“We have a great group of kids. A great group of parents. The parents have helped us and they’ve donated so much to us,” Hunter said. “The kids are just, they’re so much fun. You never know what they’re gonna say or do.”

The City works with community members and local businesses to help provide materials for crafts and games. Dollar General, Casey’s, Freedom Oil, the Assumption Eastern Star Chapter and Sloan Implement all pitch in.