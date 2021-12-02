Free smart thermostats available

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Central Illinois may get an opportunity to get a smart thermostat through Ameren. That’s a thermostat that monitors how you use your furnace and air-conditioner.

Ameren says it can also help customers save up to 15% on their bill. They said the smart thermostats help you control the temperature in your home during colder months, so that can help you save some money.

“These are thermostat devices that you can control from a smart device, so your smart phone, from a tablet, if you forget to adjust it while you were at home,” Marcelyn Love, Ameren, said.

She says there are two different types you can get. If you’re an Ameren customer, you can go online to get your free thermostat. For more information, check out the link below.