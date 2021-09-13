Free seminar to be held in late September, introducing ways to lower utility bills

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A free seminar and clinic to help people explore alternative energy options and learn how to lower their utility bills will be held later this month by State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB).

According to officials, the seminar will happen on September 23 and the clinic will be on September 29. Both events will go from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Champaign Public Library on West Green Street.

“The goal of this seminar and clinic is to give folks the opportunity to reduce their utility bills and find alternative options,” Bennett said. “I encourage those looking for economic relief to participate in this CUB event and bring their bills to a representative to see where they can save.”

Officials said the seminar will help people learn how to make the right choice when selecting electric and gas providers. People will also have a chance to bring copies of their utility bills to the clinic and meet with a CUB professional to discuss how to lower their electric, water, gas, phone, cable and internet bills. These bills will be evaluated so that a CUB representative can determine if a person is signed up with an alternative supplier or paying for unnecessary services. In addition, CUB will let people know if they can register for any money-saving programs like financial assistance, and share information about energy efficiency programs.

Anyone interested can call 1-800-669-5556 to say their first and last name and the dates of the events that they want to attend.