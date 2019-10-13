DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — the Scout Troop 399 will be hosting a free scouting event for youth ages 9-17.

The American Legion Post #210 is the meeting place for the troop and is having an outdoor scouting adventures that scouts have the opportunity to experience.

There will be a range of activities available along with a chance to enter a free drawing to win prizes.

Some of the events include:

• Rock Climbing Wall

• Rope Climbing Bridge

• Wrist Rocket Accuracy

• Archery Bullseye Shoot

• Highest Rocket Launch

• Adventure Photo Booth

• Charm Bracelet Booth

Scouting Event

October 13, 2p.m. – 4p.m.

The American Legion Post #210

201 Prospect Place