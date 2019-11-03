Free sandwich in exchange for stolen items

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Chick-Fil-A will offer a free chicken sandwich in exchange for their stolen centerpieces that were on tables in the restaurant.

Employees have noticed some of their custom-made succulent boxes have gone missing and have removed them all together.

On a Facebook post, Chick-Fil-A said, “this is very sad to us, as we were very surprised that people in our own community would take from us.”

They urge anyone who has the centerpieces or information on the situation to come forward.

“We won’t be mad at you. In fact, we will trade you for a free chicken sandwich.”