Free recycle program on hold

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA)–Howard’s Disposal says they are putting the free recycle program for Mattoon, Neoga, and Windsor on hold.

There are several reasons for this decision. Staff says they don’t have enough people working. They need new equipment and people have been putting non-recyclable items in the bins.

“We have to manually have guys go in and pull all that out and seperate it because we ship straight to mill. We bail it, and we can only have less than 3 percent waste,” said Kevin Howard, Howard’s Disposal President.

They are looking for a grant to buy new equipment. They also want qualified workers to apply. They are not sure when the program will start again.