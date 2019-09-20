Free professional development webinars for LTC workers

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Those who perform long-term care or work with older adults now have easier access to professional development. The UI Extension is presenting a three part Learning, Thinking, Caring Webinar Series.

It will provide timely, research-based information and strategies for quality care. Those who are interested in one or all three webinar can take part at no cost from a desktop, tablet or smartphone. Programs will also be available in DeWitt, Macon and Piatt counties.

Learning, Thinking, Caring Webinar Series

Communication Challenges and Strategies for Helping People with Dementia

Wednesday, October 9

2 – 3 pm

How High Do You Bounce?

Thursday, November 14

2 – 3 pm

Nutrient Needs of the Aging Adult

Wednesday, December 4

2 – 3 pm

For more information, click here or call (815) 632 – 3611.