Free professional development webinars for LTC workers

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Those who perform long-term care or work with older adults now have easier access to professional development. The UI Extension is presenting a three part Learning, Thinking, Caring Webinar Series.
It will provide timely, research-based information and strategies for quality care. Those who are interested in one or all three webinar can take part at no cost from a desktop, tablet or smartphone. Programs will also be available in DeWitt, Macon and Piatt counties.
Learning, Thinking, Caring Webinar Series
Communication Challenges and Strategies for Helping People with Dementia
Wednesday, October 9
2 – 3 pm
How High Do You Bounce?
Thursday, November 14
2 – 3 pm
Nutrient Needs of the Aging Adult
Wednesday, December 4
2 – 3 pm
For more information, click here or call (815) 632 – 3611.