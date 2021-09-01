Free physical and mental wellness event for men at Union Baptist Church

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A free event supporting men’s physical and mental wellness will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 11 at the Union Baptist Church.

Officials said the Pick and Roll Men’s Health Summit is a special event for men who are 15 years old and older to check up on their health. The event will have giveaway gifts, door prizes, a grab-and-go lunch, health screenings, and guest speakers. It will also have COVID vaccinations available.

“We want to break down barriers that keep so many men from seeking medical care, including proper testing and screenings,” said event organizer Anthony Bondon. “We will provide a welcoming environment where men can see other men, mentors and role models taking visible steps to improve their health.”

According to officials, the speakers at the event are Kevin Gamble, Lanphier High School graduate, scout with the Toronto Raptors and retired NBA player; Ed Horton, Lanphier High School graduate, 1985 Mr. Basketball of Illinois and retired NBA player; Dr. Winston Townsend, internal medicine specialist at HSHS Medical Group; Dr. Nicole Florence, medical director of the Memorial Weight Loss and Wellness Center; and Dr. Christopher Smyre, family and community medicine physician at SIU Medicine.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed throughout the event.

Anyone interested and wants to get more information can call Anthony Bondon at 217-520-7637 or register online.