Free museum day goes presidential

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will join many around the country in offering free tickets on September 21 which is through a program organized by Smithsonian magazine.

The magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day lets anyone download a ticket granting the ticketholder and one guest free access to a participating museum.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for folks to connect with President Lincoln and his amazing life. We’re grateful to Smithsonian magazine for making it possible,” said Alan Lowe, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

The library holds an unparalleled collection of Lincoln books, documents, photographs, artifacts and art, as well as some 12 million items pertaining to all aspects of Illinois history.

More than 1,500 museums are taking part in Museum Day.

Museum Day

Saturday, September 21

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

212 North 6th St, Springfield, IL