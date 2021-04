DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Free movie nights are back at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. They will show movies on the big screen during the summer months, starting in May.

All showings will be free to the public. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring camp chairs or blankets to sit on during the movie. There will be concessions available for purchase.

Gates will open at 7 p.m.. The movies will start at dusk.