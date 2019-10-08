Free medicare info sessions

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Horizon Health will host free Medicare educational sessions on October 22 and 23.

The public is invited to attend any of the four scheduled sessions titled, “Explaining Medicare.”

Keith Leitzen, president of Managed Care Partners of Elmhurst, will provide an overview of Medicare.

He will discuss the differences and pros/cons of transitional Medicare, Medicare Plus supplements, and Medicare Advantage plans.

Medicare Info Sessions

October 22, 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Chrisman Church of the Nazarene

313 North Pennsylvania Street, Chrisman

October 23, 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at

Horizon Health (Conference Room A),

721 East Court Street, Paris