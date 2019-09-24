RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — One-in-three American adults is at risk for kidney disease. It’s why the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois is offering free kidney and diabetes screening Tuesday afternoon.

You must be 18-or older, but no appointment is necessary and fasting is not required. Additional tests available include blood pressure, body mass index, urinalysis and blood draws.

Free Kidney & Diabetes Screening

Multicultural Community Center

1126 Country Club Lane

Rantoul

Tuesday, Noon – 4 pm

For more information, click here.