Free kidney & diabetes screening

News

by: National Kidney Foundation of Illinois

Posted: / Updated:

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — One-in-three American adults is at risk for kidney disease. It’s why the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois is offering free kidney and diabetes screening Tuesday afternoon.

You must be 18-or older, but no appointment is necessary and fasting is not required. Additional tests available include blood pressure, body mass index, urinalysis and blood draws.

Free Kidney & Diabetes Screening
Multicultural Community Center
1126 Country Club Lane
Rantoul
Tuesday, Noon – 4 pm

For more information, click here.

