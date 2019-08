URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Kids got spruced up for their first day of school. The Cunningham Township Supervisor’s Office gave kids free haircuts, school supplies, and pizza. Over 100 people showed up at the Unitarian Universalist Church. Organizers said several sponsors and donors helped make it happen. They’re hoping this will give students the confidence they need to have a successful year.

This was the first time they put this together, but organizers are hoping to do it again next year.