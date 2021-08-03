Free haircuts given for Paris School District students

PARIS, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — With the first day of school fast approaching, an Edgar County salon is offering free haircuts on Tuesday.

The first day of school can be an anxious time for students. So, Paris 95 believed offering free hair cuts will make the start of the school year must easier.

Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Larson hopes the haircuts will give students extra confidence for the first day of class. “We want them to feel good as they come in and have a little extra confidence,” said Dr. Larson. “so those that might not be able to afford the haircut, we want to make sure they’re provided that opportunity because we believe that when kids feel good about coming into school, they’re going to achieve more and be happier here.”

Haircuts were offered at Memorial Elementary School Tuesday night. The first day of school for Paris 95 will be on August 16.