Free fishing is a hit on Father’s Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Many families thought…what better way to spend Father’s Day than fishing by a lake?

This is free fishing weekend in Illinois.

The Department of Natural Resources says this weekend only, you don’t need a license to go fishing.

Families decided to use this as a chance to celebrate the dads in their lives.

“Today’s the perfect day to get my husband out the house for one and it’s a beautiful to go out here and go fishing and just enjoy this one holiday that fathers get a chance to actually celebrate and be recognized,” said Dshaka Terry.

Free Fishing weekend started Friday, and runs through Monday.

