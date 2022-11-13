SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelbyville Festival of Lights will offer special free events, a new addition to the 2022 season.

Events in the Forest Park Chautauqua include:

Nov. 18 : Opening night will feature milk and cookies with Santa, Festival of Trees, a photo booth and a Christmas concert with Jake Hoult at 5-7 p.m.

: Opening night will feature milk and cookies with Santa, Festival of Trees, a photo booth and a Christmas concert with Jake Hoult at 5-7 p.m. Dec. 3: Vendor fair, hot cocoa bar, Festival of Trees, a photo booth and a Christmas concert with BlackHill and special guests at 3-6 p.m.

Vendor fair, hot cocoa bar, Festival of Trees, a photo booth and a Christmas concert with BlackHill and special guests at 3-6 p.m. Dec. 17: Festival of Trees, a photo booth, a Christmas concert with Kevin Herron and Patty Finks at 6-8 p.m. Santa will be in the donation booth from 5-7 p.m.

“I am looking forward to another great season,” said Bill Bly, Festival of Lights coordinator. “It’s always wonderful to see so many people have a great time seeing the lights in the park during the holiday season.”

The Festival of Lights is open each night beginning Nov. 18 thru Jan. 1, 2023.