CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) announced that the Champaign County Home Visiting Consortium will be hosting free developmental screenings for children aged birth to five years old beginning April 4.

CUPHD shared on social media that the screenings will offer parents a fun and comfortable way to learn more about their preschooler’s development and address developmental questions parents may have. The check-ups will also provide information to parents on how their child is developing in various areas including communication skills, social skills, motor skills, and more.

Officials said that if any developmental concerns are identified, screeners will help connect families to resources such as Early Intervention and specialized services to meet their needs.

The screenings will be available at various locations throughout Champaign County until April 22. Children who participate in the screening will receive a free book.

More information about the program and how to sign up can be found here.