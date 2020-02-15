Free dental cleanings for kids

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Free dental exams, cleanings, and fluoride treatments were provided for children ages 1-17 by members of the Illini District Dental Society, Parkland Hygiene Program and SmileHealthy/Promise Healthcare.

Students at Parkland College were doing all the procedures.

“This is a great experience for our students to work with children, and give oral exams and cleanings to children that might be squiggling in the seat, where an adult sits still. And there might be some fear, so it’s a great experience for them,” says Peg Boyce, who is the Program Director of Dental Hygiene.

The Dental Hygiene Clinic is available for anyone to use and they perform other services.

In addition to cleanings, the following procedures may be provided:

Oral Examination

Oral Cancer Screening

Oral Hygiene Instructions

Periodontal Disease Examination

X-rays

Topical and/or local anesthesia

Nitrous Oxide and Oxygen Sedation

Impressions for study models

Bleaching (additional cost)

Pit and fissure sealant placement

Care of restoration

Fluoride application

Placement of antibiotic therapy

Desensitization

There is a $10 fee per semester, but there is no minimum or maximum number of appointments required. It is free to children under the age of 11 and also to adults over the age of 65.

