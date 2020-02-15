Free dental cleanings for kids

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Free dental exams, cleanings, and fluoride treatments were provided for children ages 1-17 by members of the Illini District Dental Society, Parkland Hygiene Program and SmileHealthy/Promise Healthcare.
Students at Parkland College were doing all the procedures.
“This is a great experience for our students to work with children, and give oral exams and cleanings to children that might be squiggling in the seat, where an adult sits still. And there might be some fear, so it’s a great experience for them,” says Peg Boyce, who is the Program Director of Dental Hygiene.
The Dental Hygiene Clinic is available for anyone to use and they perform other services.
In addition to cleanings, the following procedures may be provided:
- Oral Examination
- Oral Cancer Screening
- Oral Hygiene Instructions
- Periodontal Disease Examination
- X-rays
- Topical and/or local anesthesia
- Nitrous Oxide and Oxygen Sedation
- Impressions for study models
- Bleaching (additional cost)
- Pit and fissure sealant placement
- Care of restoration
- Fluoride application
- Placement of antibiotic therapy
- Desensitization
There is a $10 fee per semester, but there is no minimum or maximum number of appointments required. It is free to children under the age of 11 and also to adults over the age of 65.
