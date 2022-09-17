SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A free cybersecurity event is taking place soon in Springfield.

“Cybersecurity is critical for everyone. The goal of this event is to provide education and awareness on the best practices for keeping your data safe,” said Stephanie Fuller, the Executive Director of the Information Technology Society of Education.

The event is held at the Presidential Abraham Lincoln Hotel from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on October 4.

Carl Conner from the University of Illinois, Devin Ball from Levi, Ray, and Shoup Inc., and Tony Collings from the Federal Department of Homeland Security will speak.

Anyone attending has the chance to ask questions from their panel of IT professionals. Brian Decker from Decker Innovations, Inc., Chris Hill from Levi, Ray, and Shoup Inc., and Jennifer Rominger from the State of Illinois DoIT Security Department will be available to answer questions.

While the event is free, registration is required.