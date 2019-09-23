Free CPR/AED course at hospital

Paris, Ill. (WCIA) — Horizon Health will offer a free Adult/Child/Infant CPR/AED course at Paris Community Hospital.

This non-healthcare provider course is for the community only and teaches basic CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), which is used in cases of life threatening cardiac events.

Participants will receive a free certificate of completion following the class.

To register for the class, email Whitney Sprinkle at WSprinkle@myhorizonhealth.org or call 217-466-4045. If calling, leave your name and phone number to be automatically registered.

CPR/AED Course

Monday, October 7 8 am to 1 pm