MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – Free COVID vaccine shots will be available to the community in Champaign County on August 23.

Bridle Brook Assisted Living and Memory Care will hold a vaccine clinic from 4-6 p.m. on August 23. People who show up to get a vaccine shot will get a free Jimmy John’s sandwich.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, contact Sales and Marketing Coordinator Ashlie Collins at 217-800-1265.