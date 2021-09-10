Free COVID-19 testing available in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Crossing Healthcare partners with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and SHIELD Illinois to offer free COVID-19 testing to the general public starting this Friday.

Officials said members of the local community can register and schedule an appointment online under agency code YWR7YBF1. Walk-ins are welcome but scheduling an appointment ahead of time is encouraged. The testing site will open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. It is located on North Water Street.

According to officials, instead of an invasive nasal swab, the covidSHIELD test uses saliva and takes just minutes to collect. People can get the test results within 24 hours.

“As our community’s positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to rise, and students return to the classroom, we feel it is important to ensure that there are sufficient testing resources available,” said Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks. “Crossing Healthcare’s mission is to provide care that meets our community’s needs. During this pandemic, having access to quality reliable testing, is key.”

IDPH is using federal funds from the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan to offer free, rapid PCR testing through SHIELD Illinois, which is a nonprofit of the University of Illinois System. The effort is part of an agreement between the U of I System and the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.