Free COVID-19 testing at Illinois State Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health’s (IDPH) mobile COVID-19 testing unit will be set up at the Illinois State Fairground in the coming weeks.

In a news release, IDPH officials said testing will take place on September 23 and 30. Both days will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Anyone is able to get tested, regardless of symptoms.

Testing is free. However, those getting tested are asked to bring their insurance card if they have one.

Officials said a nasal swab will be used to collect specimens.