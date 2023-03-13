SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. It’s the second-leading cause of death among cancers affecting both men and women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to “Illinois Facts and Figures,” published by the American Cancer Society, colon and rectum cancer survival rates are nearly 90% when the cancer is diagnosed before it has extended beyond the intestinal wall inside the body.

Officials said take-home colorectal cancer screenings are recommended for anyone 45 years old and older, those who have a history of colorectal polyps or inflammatory bowel disease, a diet high in processed food or red meat, smokers, and those who are obese or engage in heavy alcohol use.

Additionally, for anyone 76 years old and older, officials said the decision to be screened should be based on a person’s preferences, life expectancy, general health, and prior screening history.

Three Springfield hospitals, including Memorial Health, Springfield Clinic, and SIU School of Medicine, will be distributing free take-home screening tests for colon cancer. Tests will be available while supplies last at different upcoming drive-thru events.

The events, sponsored by the Regional Cancer Partnership, include:

Simmons Cancer Institute, 315 W. Carpenter St .: March 20, 4-6 p.m.

.: March 20, 4-6 p.m. Springfield Clinic Circle Drive, 900 N. First St. : March 23, 5-7 p.m.

: March 23, 5-7 p.m. Memorial Health Drive-Thru Lab, 320 E. Carpenter St.: March 30, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Memorial Health said drivers should follow the signs and remain in their cars during the event. Completed kits should be mailed back in the provided, pre-addressed envelope within 10 days of picking up the kit. Participants will then receive a letter informing them of their results.

The fecal immunochemical test is considered the standard for the detection of blood in the stool, one of the early signs of colorectal cancer, but Memorial Health said that test does not replace a colonoscopy.

The hospital said that scheduled colonoscopy screenings can prevent cancer from developing if precancerous polyps are detected and removed before they become cancer. Additionally, they said regular screenings can also find cancer in its earliest stages when it can be treated.

For more information about the kit distribution, officials said you can call 217-788-4400.