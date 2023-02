DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Classes start next week to train future casino employees.

The Golden Nugget is pairing up with Danville Community College to offer free courses.

They would normally cost up to $2,000. People will learn how to deal Blackjack, Roulette, Craps, and more.

The classes were supposed to start today but they pushed back the start date to get more people signed up. You can sign up for classes at the DACC Technology Center.