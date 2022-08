HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Families in Hoopeston have the opportunity to get clothing for their children.

Hoopeston Area School District officials said the Clothing Caravan from Fair Hope Children’s Ministry will be set up on August 24. They will be at the Girl Scout Building in McFerren Park from 3 – 7 p.m.

There will be clothing for babies through teenagers. The clothes are free.