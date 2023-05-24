CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) announced on Wednesday, May 24 that they are encouraging farmers and agrichemical facilities to take part in a free agrichemical container recycling program this summer across the state, including in Tolono and Pana.

IDOA officials said participants are responsible for rinsing containers and removing all caps, valves, metal, labels, booklets, and foil seals. Participants are also responsible for cutting off the top and bottom of plastic drums and cutting the side of the drum from top to bottom, officials reported.

They said Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk containers can be recycled via the IDOA’s container recycling program by making the following container preparations:

Mini Bulk (cage) containers are required to be cut into separate tops, bottoms, and sides, and fittings discarded (no metal, no wood) (6 slabs of plastic).

Intermediate Bulk Containers are to be cut into 1-foot square pieces, and fittings discarded (no metal, no wood).

“This program offers farmers and agrichemical facilities a convenient opportunity to dispose of empty pesticide containers and demonstrate their environmental stewardship,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. “Metal and household pesticide containers are not eligible for the recycling program. Collection sites will accept only high-density polyethylene, #2 plastic agrichemical containers that are clean and dry.”

Single-day collection sites and dates for the recycled containers in Central Illinois include:

July 20 : Effingham Equity in Montrose, 9-11 a.m.

: Effingham Equity in Montrose, 9-11 a.m. July 20 : Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc. in Vandalia, 1-3 p.m.

: Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc. in Vandalia, 1-3 p.m. July 21 : M & M Service Co. in Girard, 9-11 a.m.

: M & M Service Co. in Girard, 9-11 a.m. July 21 : Effingham Equity in Pana, 1-3 p.m.

: Effingham Equity in Pana, 1-3 p.m. July 25 : Prairieland FS, Inc. in Jacksonville, 9-11 a.m.

: Prairieland FS, Inc. in Jacksonville, 9-11 a.m. July 26: United Prairie, LLC in Tolono, 9-11 a.m.

Officials said the program is a cooperative venture between the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Agriculture Container Recycling Council, GROWMARK, Inc., Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association, G. Phillips and Sons, L.L.C., Illinois Farm Bureau, and University of Illinois Extension.

More information about the recycling program can be found online.