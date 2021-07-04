Free 4th of July basketball camp continues this year

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – One Danville native and former professional coach is giving back to the place he said gave him so much.

It’s the 4th annual free 4th of July basketball camp.



Danville high school head basketball coach Durrell Robinson leads the camp.

He said he hopes every year the kids at the camp learn about the sport and make connections that last.

“I would come home for 4th of July myself and it gave me that idea. Just give the kids a chance, something to do over the holiday,” Robinson said. “You never know who mix and match with someone and give them something to remember.”