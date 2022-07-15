Fred Grabbe was released from an IDOC facility on July 15, 2022.

DIXON, Illinois. (WTWO/WAWV) — Convicted murderer Fred Grabbe has been released from an Illinois prison.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Grabbe was transferred from an IDOC facility to another facility on parole/mandatory supervision. IDOC reports that Grabbe may not have direct supervision at the transferred location.

Clark County Circuit Court documents show that Grabbe was sentenced on September 11, 1985, for the murder of Charlotte Grabbe. Fred Grabbe was originally charged with murder on November 8, 1984.

Court documents state that on July 24, 1981, Fred Grabbe choked Charlotte Grabbe around the neck with the intent to kill her. Evidence shared in the sentencing order included the process Fred Grabbe went through to burn Charlotte Grabbe’s body and throw pieces of her skull into the Wabash River.

Grabbe’s sentence was originally life in prison and was later changed to 75 years after a second trial. He was in custody at the Dixon Correctional Center in Dixon, Illinois.