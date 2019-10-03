Live Now
Freaky cheese for Halloween

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Area shoppers can get into the Halloween spirit with some freaky cheeses. For a limited time, ALDI is selling the following Emporium Selection Halloween Cheeses:

  • Bat Knit Crazy: Black aged Cheddar
  • Scary Pumpkin Spice: Wensleydale cheese flavored with cinnamon, ginger & nutmeg
  • Freaky Franken: mild derby cheese w/dried sage
  • No Rest for the Wicket: strawberry- and Prosecco-flavored Wensleydale cheese

Last year, ALDI opened a new store on East Pershing Road and remodeled its Mt. Zion Road store in 2017.

