Freaky cheese for Halloween

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Area shoppers can get into the Halloween spirit with some freaky cheeses. For a limited time, ALDI is selling the following Emporium Selection Halloween Cheeses:

Bat Knit Crazy: Black aged Cheddar

Scary Pumpkin Spice: Wensleydale cheese flavored with cinnamon, ginger & nutmeg

Freaky Franken: mild derby cheese w/dried sage

No Rest for the Wicket: strawberry- and Prosecco-flavored Wensleydale cheese

Last year, ALDI opened a new store on East Pershing Road and remodeled its Mt. Zion Road store in 2017.