CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at the University of Illinois brought some holiday cheer to kids at Garden Hills Elementary on Thursday.

They hosted their annual toy drive, which has been a tradition for the fraternity for a little over 15 years.

They say it’s always hard to keep track of exactly how many toys they buy every year, but this time, they maxed out the number of items you are allowed to buy at Walmart: around 500.