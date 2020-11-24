Franklin STEAM Academy students learn coding

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lot of kids are good with computers, but not all of them are learning coding. Some students in Champaign are the exception.

U of I engineering students gave a virtual presentation to 8th grade students at Franklin STEAM Academy. They learned about coding and basic circuit analysis. They also introduced them to Python, a coding system used by electrical and computer engineers.

“I think it’s important because of how we’re developing today,” said Katie Lessaris, 8th grade science teacher. “We are moving into critical thinking with everything we do. Steps and processes and design cycles. And I think that’s what STEAM and STEM really kind of circle around and get our students engaged in.”

Franklin STEAM Academy officials said they plan to invite chemists and scientists to lead a presentation in January.