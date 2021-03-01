Franklin Middle School receives $5,000 grant through Hy-Vee sweepstakes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Hy-Vee, Inc. gave $75,000 to 55 schools across the nation, including a Springfield middle school.

In a news release, Hy-Vee officials said Franklin Middle School received a $5,000 grant through the “Fuel Your School” sweepstakes. “The schools were chosen by Hy-Vee customers who were selected as winners…,” said officials.

There were 50 customers who got $200 in prizes and $1,000 awarded to the school of their choice in the company’s eight-state region (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin). There were also five customers who won the “grand prize” and got up to $500 in prizes and $5,000 for the school of their choice.